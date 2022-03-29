POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

