POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.