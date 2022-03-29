Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

