Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $727.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

