Pollard Banknote Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

PBL opened at C$24.17 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.66 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The company has a market cap of C$650.61 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11.

PBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

