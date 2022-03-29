Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 3,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,459,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $765.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

