PostCoin (POST) Market Cap Reaches $75,466.45

PostCoin (POST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, PostCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. PostCoin has a market cap of $75,466.45 and $15.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.81 or 0.00422207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

