Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Shares of POW opened at C$39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.54. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.63 and a 12 month high of C$44.53.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.
About Power Co. of Canada (Get Rating)
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
