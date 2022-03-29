Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of POW opened at C$39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.54. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.63 and a 12 month high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

POW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

