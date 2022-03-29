Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 470,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 227,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.15 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26.

Get Power Metals alerts:

About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.