Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 470,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 227,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.15 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26.
About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)
See Also
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.