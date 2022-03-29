PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 22.2%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 95,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market cap of C$17.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.
About PPX Mining (CVE:PPX)
Featured Articles
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.