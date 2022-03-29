PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 22.2%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 95,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

