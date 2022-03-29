Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

