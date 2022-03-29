Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

PFG opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.