Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report issued on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

