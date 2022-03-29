PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

