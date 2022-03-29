PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.