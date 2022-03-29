Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.85.

NYSE:PG opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

