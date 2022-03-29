Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 312,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,015. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

