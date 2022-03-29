Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 4.2%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.28 and last traded at $147.28. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.73.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)
