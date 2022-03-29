Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 4.2%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.28 and last traded at $147.28. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, waste water treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

