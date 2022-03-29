ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.30 Million

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to post $273.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.63 million and the lowest is $264.40 million. ProPetro reported sales of $161.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 3,139,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.