ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 39.9% in March

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 93.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIS stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

