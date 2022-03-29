Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.84. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 33,675 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

