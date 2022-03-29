Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 294,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,531 shares of company stock worth $237,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

