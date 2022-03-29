Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.64

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $30.22. Prudential shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 7,686 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,059.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.