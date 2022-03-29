PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PBCRY stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

