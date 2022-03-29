PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PBCRY stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.