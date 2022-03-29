Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
