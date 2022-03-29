Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

