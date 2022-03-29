Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $36,114.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,369,898 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

