Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.66 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $186.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $761.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $950.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

