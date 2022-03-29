PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

PVH stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 1,688,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

