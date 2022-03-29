Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Entergy Corporation Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

ETR stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

