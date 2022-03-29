Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Increased by Piper Sandler

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

