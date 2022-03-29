Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

RPHM stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

