Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

WBS opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.