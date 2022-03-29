Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

