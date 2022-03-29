Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issued By Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.