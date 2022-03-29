Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

