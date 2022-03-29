Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06).
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.
First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
