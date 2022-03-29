QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 97,457 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $159.10. 271,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,920. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

