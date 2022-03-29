Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

