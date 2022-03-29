QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 8.9% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.12. 383,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,979,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,777 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $65,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

