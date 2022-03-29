Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QNRX. JMP Securities began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

QNRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 237,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.