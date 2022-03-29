Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QNRX. JMP Securities began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
QNRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 237,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.52.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.
