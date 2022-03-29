Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.99 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $565.87 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,600,419,135 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

