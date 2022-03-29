Raymond James Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$2.28 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.