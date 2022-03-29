Raymond James Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$15.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OBE opened at C$10.84 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm has a market cap of C$877.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

