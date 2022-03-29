RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.
NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
