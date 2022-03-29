RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $486.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

