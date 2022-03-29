Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP):

3/25/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/21/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/16/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/15/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/7/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/28/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/31/2022 – Crescent Capital BDC is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Crescent Capital BDC Inc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,520. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.