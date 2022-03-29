Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

NYSE MA traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,300. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.