Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,398. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

