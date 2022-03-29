Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,985 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. 5,777,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.33. The company has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.