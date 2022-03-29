Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 3,005 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,614,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

