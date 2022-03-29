Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $222.45. 2,944,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,329. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

