Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 216 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 44.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $40,431,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.31. The stock had a trading volume of 893,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.73 and its 200 day moving average is $387.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $319.70 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

