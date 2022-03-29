Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 24,227 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.61. 1,618,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

